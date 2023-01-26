Waltonchain Trading Up 14% Over Last 7 Days (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001022 BTC on major exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $19.29 million and approximately $980,685.44 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waltonchain Token Profile

WTC is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,713,321 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,738,109 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

