Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stake Lowered by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,053 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,700 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 253.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,637,000 after buying an additional 806,380 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,678.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 695,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 689,497 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12,930.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 601,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $22,802,000 after acquiring an additional 597,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,816 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $88,414,000 after acquiring an additional 587,240 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,145,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $50.97.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.