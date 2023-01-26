Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases Shares of 1,482 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,364,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $5,691,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.1% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 47,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $226.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $200.79 and a 52 week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

