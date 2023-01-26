Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $276,000 in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in AES during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in AES by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AES during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AES during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in AES during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AES

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AES Price Performance

AES stock opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -134.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

About AES

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Articles

