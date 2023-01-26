Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $558,000 Position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned 0.64% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NMI. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 326.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 70,691 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 155,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NMI opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

