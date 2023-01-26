Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWY. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 213.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at about $109,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

EWY opened at $63.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.53. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $74.66.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

