Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Acquires New Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,896 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 106,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 157,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

TTMI opened at $16.73 on Thursday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.46.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $671.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

TTMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

