Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Trading Up 2%

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WACGet Rating) shares were up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €18.43 ($20.03) and last traded at €18.39 ($19.99). Approximately 19,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 53,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.03 ($19.60).

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAC. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($23.91) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($28.26) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($27.17) target price on Wacker Neuson in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($32.61) target price on Wacker Neuson in a report on Friday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of €16.56.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

