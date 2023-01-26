Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €160.00 by Warburg Research

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) received a €160.00 ($173.91) target price from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.37% from the company’s current price.

WCH has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €135.00 ($146.74) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays set a €184.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($179.35) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($113.04) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($146.74) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Wacker Chemie Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €130.75 ($142.12) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of €124.06 and a 200 day moving average of €128.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €98.58 ($107.15) and a 1 year high of €187.10 ($203.37).

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

