Vulcan Forged PYR Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.09 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $108.18 million and approximately $17.09 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $3.98 or 0.00017313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010228 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00050197 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000229 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00018087 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004234 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00217604 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.06771637 USD and is up 4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $16,511,223.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

