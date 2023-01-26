Vulcan Forged PYR Price Reaches $4.01 (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $4.01 or 0.00017369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $109.12 million and approximately $16.95 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010124 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00050392 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00030033 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000218 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017869 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00219329 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002833 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.89137737 USD and is down -7.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $19,509,481.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.