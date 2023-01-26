VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Short Interest Up 145.5% in January

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,100 shares, a growth of 145.5% from the December 31st total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Price Performance
VSBGF stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.
About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies
