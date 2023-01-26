Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) and China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY) Head-To-Head Contrast

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY – Get Rating) and Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares China Life Insurance and Voya Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Life Insurance N/A N/A N/A Voya Financial 11.73% 11.30% 0.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for China Life Insurance and Voya Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Voya Financial 0 0 9 1 3.10

Earnings and Valuation

Voya Financial has a consensus price target of $80.64, suggesting a potential upside of 16.14%. Given Voya Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Voya Financial is more favorable than China Life Insurance.

This table compares China Life Insurance and Voya Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Life Insurance $127.86 billion 0.27 $7.89 billion N/A N/A Voya Financial $4.23 billion 1.59 $2.13 billion $5.99 11.59

China Life Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Voya Financial.

Risk and Volatility

China Life Insurance has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voya Financial has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

China Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Voya Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Voya Financial pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Voya Financial beats China Life Insurance on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Life Insurance

(Get Rating)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Life Insurance Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Life Insurance (Group) Company Limited.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc. is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services. The Investment Management segment includes domestic and international fixed income, equity, multi-asset and alternative investment products and solutions. The Employee Benefits segment consists of stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products to mid-sized and large businesses. The company was founded on April 7, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.