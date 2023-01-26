Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th.

Vornado Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years. Vornado Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -714.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.1%.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

VNO stock opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

VNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Argus lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 39.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 25.3% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 28.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.