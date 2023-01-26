Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 52,881 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,881 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $9,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter worth $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 60.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $63.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average of $61.16. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $68.43.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. Corteva’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.59.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

