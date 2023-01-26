Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,237 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in NIO by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 96,731,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980,518 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,730 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 229.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,768,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367,300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NIO by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,120,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,527,000 after acquiring an additional 371,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NIO by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,128,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $11.63 on Thursday. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NIO. China Renaissance cut their target price on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. UBS Group cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.51.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

