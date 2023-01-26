Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 3,997 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,282,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 110,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 9,751 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after buying an additional 49,912 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,384,000. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in Okta by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $203.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.01. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,558.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,103 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Cowen started coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Okta from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Okta from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on Okta to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.