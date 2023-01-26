Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,845 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $132.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $144.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.27.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.83.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

