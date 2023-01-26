Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $8.53 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 110.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $41,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $72,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $315.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $354.81. The stock has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Moody’s from $284.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.47.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

