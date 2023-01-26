Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $7.99 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,550 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $260,000. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

