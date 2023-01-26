Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $7.17 Million Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth $54,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 590.7% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 6.7% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $77,065.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,459.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $98,726.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $77,065.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,459.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,075 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

TENB stock opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.27 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 32.47% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TENB. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Tenable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

