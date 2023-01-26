Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,782 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,695 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,768,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,761 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,589,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,562,000 after purchasing an additional 174,580 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 11.1% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,198,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,805 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,374,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,177,000 after purchasing an additional 185,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MFC opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also

