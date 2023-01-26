VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 467,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 1,154,896 shares.The stock last traded at $6.14 and had previously closed at $6.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
VNET Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.31.
Institutional Trading of VNET Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in VNET Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in VNET Group by 191.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in VNET Group during the second quarter worth $81,000.
VNET Group Company Profile
VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
