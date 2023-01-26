Vital Energy (CVE:VUX) Shares Down 1.5%

Vital Energy Inc. (CVE:VUX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 10,176 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 29,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Vital Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Fang Chen sold 192,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total value of C$69,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 735,586 shares in the company, valued at C$264,810.96.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company primarily holds a 50% working interest in the Gull Lake project that includes 9 wells producing crude oil from the Roseray, Cantuar, and Upper Shaunavon formations located in Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.