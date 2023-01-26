VirtualMeta (VMA) Trading Up 7.8% This Week

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One VirtualMeta token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VirtualMeta has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and approximately $17,278.60 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.0022504 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,389.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VirtualMeta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VirtualMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

