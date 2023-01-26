Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORBW) Short Interest Update

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORBW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, an increase of 454.1% from the December 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Virgin Orbit Trading Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ:VORBW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,294. Virgin Orbit has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.50.

