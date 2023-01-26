Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Update

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the December 31st total of 16,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virco Mfg.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Virco Mfg. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 827,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Virco Mfg. Stock Performance

Shares of VIRC stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 11,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,201. Virco Mfg. has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.