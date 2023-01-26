Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 36,512 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 36,512 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $1,034,750.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,346,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,280,150.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 69,839 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $1,854,923.84.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 88,372 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,318,881.28.

On Friday, January 13th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 94,199 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $2,500,041.46.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 79,065 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,074,665.60.

On Monday, January 9th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,801 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $899,605.85.

On Friday, January 6th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,179 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $1,729,257.27.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,177 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $209,167.66.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 6,850 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $175,291.50.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 95,144 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $2,480,404.08.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,026 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $2,655,783.78.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 1.5 %

VIR stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,736. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.15. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $35.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $374.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,873,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,172 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,036,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,390,000 after purchasing an additional 434,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,410,000 after purchasing an additional 311,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,978,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,709,000 after purchasing an additional 47,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

