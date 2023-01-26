VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $29.02 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be purchased for $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink’s launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. The official website for VIDT Datalink is www.vidt-datalink.com. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@vidtdatalink.

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

