VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 176,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties makes up approximately 2.0% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,778,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,252,000 after acquiring an additional 27,894,859 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,950,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,715 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 42.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,955,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363,113 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,769,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,824 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.98. The company had a trading volume of 888,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,800,910. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average of $32.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

