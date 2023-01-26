Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Downgraded by William Blair

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSATGet Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VSAT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Viasat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Viasat from $47.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James downgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Viasat Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.60. Viasat has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $52.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSATGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.19). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $656.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.08 million. On average, analysts predict that Viasat will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,750 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $90,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,333 shares of company stock valued at $111,765. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Viasat by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,876,000 after purchasing an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Viasat by 227.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 87,136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 60,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

