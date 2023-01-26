Vertcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $81,003.13 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $11.05 million and approximately $81,003.13 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000724 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,154.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00385406 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015566 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.23 or 0.00748134 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00094442 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.99 or 0.00570031 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00177934 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,971,785 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

