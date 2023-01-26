Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Reduced by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,141,572 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,083 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $43,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,672,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,894,504. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average is $40.72. The company has a market cap of $168.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

