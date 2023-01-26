Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $32.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Veritex traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.08, with a volume of 36172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.
Insider Transactions at Veritex
In related news, Director Fallon William purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.14 per share, with a total value of $64,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,420. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritex
Veritex Stock Down 1.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.48.
Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.22 million. Veritex had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Veritex’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Veritex Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.
Veritex Company Profile
Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.
Read More
