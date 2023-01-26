Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Veritex’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Veritex Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Veritex has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veritex

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritex

In other news, Director Fallon William acquired 2,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.14 per share, with a total value of $64,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,420. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 51.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 13.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VBTX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Veritex to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James downgraded Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on Veritex from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on Veritex to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Articles

