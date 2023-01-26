Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Veritex had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 80,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,650. Veritex has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $42.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Veritex to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Veritex from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In related news, Director Fallon William purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.14 per share, with a total value of $64,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,420. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Veritex by 13.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Veritex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Veritex by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Veritex by 788.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 16,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth about $384,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

