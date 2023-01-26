Veritex Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.

Veritex has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years. Veritex has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Veritex to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Veritex stock opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.48. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.22 million. Veritex had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veritex will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fallon William bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.14 per share, with a total value of $64,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,420. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Veritex by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Veritex to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veritex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

