Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives $36.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VCEL. BTIG Research lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vericel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Vericel from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Vericel Price Performance

VCEL opened at $27.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.56 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66. Vericel has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $43.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $38.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. Research analysts expect that Vericel will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $1,083,517.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,200.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vericel

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vericel by 100,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 43.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 106.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 2,800.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

