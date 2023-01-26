Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,100 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the December 31st total of 989,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Venus Concept

In other news, insider Silva Rajiv De acquired 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Silva Rajiv De bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tyler Hollmig acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 290,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,560,000 shares of company stock worth $313,200 and sold 154,284 shares worth $40,114. 46.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Venus Concept

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Venus Concept by 891.1% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 383,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 345,108 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 73.4% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Venus Concept by 140.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 50,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Venus Concept by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 25,630 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Venus Concept Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERO traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.35. 143,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Venus Concept has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 140.67% and a negative net margin of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $21.54 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Venus Concept will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

Further Reading

