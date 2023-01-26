Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $71.34 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $71.34 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Velas has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00078350 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00056419 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00011006 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00025340 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,406,354,876 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.