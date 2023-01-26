Velas (VLX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $71.56 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 25th. Velas has a market capitalization of $71.56 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velas has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00076993 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00058709 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00011014 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00024973 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,405,551,784 coins and its circulating supply is 2,405,551,781 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

