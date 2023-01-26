Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.21. Vaso shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 410,359 shares traded.

Vaso Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vaso had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 56.74%. The business had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

