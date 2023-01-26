Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truadvice LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,983,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,446,000 after buying an additional 136,907 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,273,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.23. The stock had a trading volume of 658,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,833. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.38 and its 200-day moving average is $137.39. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

