Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) is HM Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

HM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 6.9% of HM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HM Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $11,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $147.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.63. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.18 and a 12-month high of $154.53.

