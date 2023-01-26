Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $367.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $360.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.