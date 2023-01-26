Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Decreased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,623 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $359,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 207,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $367.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,484. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

