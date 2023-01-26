Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $109.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.92. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.53.

