Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.9% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 136,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.21. 534,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,427. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $296.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.68.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

