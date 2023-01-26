Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Raised by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,075 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.0% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 15,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 23,903,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,229,000 after buying an additional 1,350,158 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 127,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 23,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,178,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,377,247. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

