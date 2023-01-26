Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 701,787 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 321,966 shares.The stock last traded at $92.66 and had previously closed at $92.82.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.82 and a 200-day moving average of $89.35.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Communication Services ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 347.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 328.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

